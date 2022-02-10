Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Trees Committee to give away 1,800 seedlings on Feb. 26

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler Trees Committee will be hosting their Annual Seedling Giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 26, where they will give away 1,800 tree seedlings. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the CHRISTUS TMF South Broadway facility located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave.

The seedlings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with the seedlings, attendees will receive information on the species of their seedlings and proper planting instructions.

The variety of trees being given away include:

  • Baldcypress
  • Black oak
  • Silky dogwood
  • Mayhaw
  • Yellow poplar
  • White oak
  • Buttonbush
  • Cherrybark oak

For more information on the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division or the Tyler Trees Committee, go to TreeTyler.com or contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or (903) 533-2079.

