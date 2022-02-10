Tyler Trees Committee to give away 1,800 seedlings on Feb. 26
From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler Trees Committee will be hosting their Annual Seedling Giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 26, where they will give away 1,800 tree seedlings. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the CHRISTUS TMF South Broadway facility located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave.
The seedlings will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with the seedlings, attendees will receive information on the species of their seedlings and proper planting instructions.
The variety of trees being given away include:
- Baldcypress
- Black oak
- Silky dogwood
- Mayhaw
- Yellow poplar
- White oak
- Buttonbush
- Cherrybark oak
For more information on the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division or the Tyler Trees Committee, go to TreeTyler.com or contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or (903) 533-2079.
