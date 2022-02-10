Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault

Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.
By Victoria Lara
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.

Sometime before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the Liberty Arms Apartments in the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue.

(KLTV staff)

Several police units and an ambulance responded to the reported aggravated assault.

Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available.

