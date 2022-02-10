Tyler Police investigating overnight aggravated assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating reports of an aggravated assault early Thursday in north Tyler.

Sometime before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the Liberty Arms Apartments in the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue.

(KLTV staff)

Several police units and an ambulance responded to the reported aggravated assault.

Additional information about the investigation was not immediately available.

