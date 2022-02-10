Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler ISD board calls $89M bond election

Asking voters to consider construction of new Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.
Tyler Independent School District logo
Tyler Independent School District logo(Tyler ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to call bond election for May 7, 2022.

The $89 million package will include construction of a new building for Hubbard Middle School at $63 million, as well as a new early college high school for $26 million.

The new Hubbard Middle School facility will have a 1,200 student capacity, updated safety and security features and improved traffic flow with designated parking areas. It will be located on the current site. The new building would replace the 55-year-old campus, comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore, and Three Lakes projects.

Rendering of the proposed Hubbard Middle School.
Rendering of the proposed Hubbard Middle School.(Tyler ISD)

The new early college high school facility is proposed to be located next to the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center with a 650+ student capacity, cafeteria, updated safety and security features, and dedicated parking areas.

Rendering of proposed Early College High School.
Rendering of proposed Early College High School.(Tyler ISD)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

Rebecca Smith, Director of Prevention Programs for Next Step, speaks with East Texas Now’s...
‘Sticker Shock’ Super Bowl campaign highlights dangers of providing alcohol to teens
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
Tyler Trees Committee to give away 1,800 seedlings on Feb. 26
Rebecca Smith, Director of Prevention Programs for Next Step, speaks with East Texas Now’s...
ETN: Rebecca Smith talks about 'Sticker Shock' alcohol abuse prevention campaign - VOD - clipped version
WEBXTRA: Overnight fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Overton convenience store
WEBXTRA: Overnight fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Overton convenience store