Tyler ISD board calls $89M bond election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to call bond election for May 7, 2022.

The $89 million package will include construction of a new building for Hubbard Middle School at $63 million, as well as a new early college high school for $26 million.

The new Hubbard Middle School facility will have a 1,200 student capacity, updated safety and security features and improved traffic flow with designated parking areas. It will be located on the current site. The new building would replace the 55-year-old campus, comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore, and Three Lakes projects.

Rendering of the proposed Hubbard Middle School. (Tyler ISD)

The new early college high school facility is proposed to be located next to the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center with a 650+ student capacity, cafeteria, updated safety and security features, and dedicated parking areas.

Rendering of proposed Early College High School. (Tyler ISD)

