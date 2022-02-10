Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A new task force will look into how to improve the safety at large Houston-area events in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy like last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the task force will review possible safety upgrades, look at ways to improve communication between different agencies and departments and make recommendations “to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.”

Questions have been raised about a possible lack of coordination between officials who work for the city of Houston and surrounding Harris County, and festival promoter Live Nation over several issues before the Nov. 5 concert, where a massive crowd surge led to 10 deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

Cyclist killed in crash near Winnsboro
Erick Scott (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Kirbyville CISD teacher accused of relationship with student
An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving...
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash
Houston Police are looking for suspects in a road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl...
Girl, 9, shot in head in suspected Texas road-rage shooting