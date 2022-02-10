Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Sticker Shock’ Super Bowl campaign highlights dangers of providing alcohol to teens

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Next Step Community Solutions is embarking on its annual Super Bowl-adjacent Sticker Shock campaign to help educate East Texas parents on how to prevent alcohol abuse among teens. Rebecca Smith, Director of Prevention Programs for Next Step, speaks with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about the campaign and why its a necessary tool for area parents and their children.

