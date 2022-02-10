Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shoe drive benefits CASA organizations across East Texas

CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.
CASA organizations across East Texas benefit from shoe drive.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas Professional Credit Union is hosting a heart and sole shoe drive to benefit CASA, (Court Appointed Special Advocate), organizations across East Texas.

The drive asks that you drop off a pair of new shoes at any East Texas professional Credit Union office location. All sizes and styles are needed for ages newborn to 18 years.

Natalie Thornton, the executive director at CASA of the Pines said the shoes are needed.“Sometimes as adults we forget just how much children’s feet grow. I can keep shoes for years and years and years. Sometimes kids they can be three or four months and then they need another pair. They wear them out a lot because they’re running and playing.”

The last day to drop off shoes at East Texas Professional Credit Union is Monday during business hours.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
O'Rourke in Tyler
Beto O’Rourke talks guns, energy jobs, and power grid plan during Tyler visit
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

Substitutes Needed
Substitutes Needed And How
Angelina County Commissioner's meet for special meeting Tuesday to discuss the eligible options...
Angelina County Commissioners approve drug court funding
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is getting another investigator from the SPCA, at no cost...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office getting additional investigator to help with animal cruelty cases
The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted during a board workshop on Thursday, February 10, 2022,...
Tyler ISD board calls $89M bond election
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits