Rusk County traffic stop uncovers 4 pounds of ecstasy, guns, pills

Brandon Marquis Bolin, 28(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday evening during a traffic stop, Henderson police report searching a vehicle and finding drugs and guns.

Henderson police said criminal activity was indicated, and a search by Henderson police and a Mount Enterprise officer revealed two Glock 9mm pistols, approximately 4 pounds of ecstasy and approximately 5.6 ounces of Alprazolam.

The traffic stop occurred at about 5:00 p.m., soon after Brandon Marquis Bolin, 28, was charged with felony drug possession, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, taken to the Rusk County Jail, and is being held on a collective bond of $130,000.

