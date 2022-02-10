Polk County announces renovations to the historical county courthouse

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - As to be expected with older buildings the Polk County Courthouse has been weathered by age and elements over the years. Within the last decade most of the offices inside the courthouse have moved to different locations to be more accommodating to courthouse staff.

Judge Sydney Murphy with Polk County said the decision to remodel was always an absolute. The main goal was getting the renovations done within the budget amount.

" We’re following all the Texas Historical Commission regulations and their process to make sure that we get it done correctly and accurately as possible,” said Murphy.

The project is expected to cost about 5-million dollars and take about two and a half years to complete. The new court house is expected to come with a newly restored balcony, district court room, and a history room with original blueprints of the building.

“It’s a historic courthouse. They just want to see it and so I think that once it gets restored, you know, to its full glory, then what other communities have seen is that when they restore their courthouse that it becomes a tourist attraction, said Murphy.

The grant from the Texas Historical Commission means the county will spend about 5 million dollars to restore the courthouse. The original price tag was 10-million.

