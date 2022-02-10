Owens Elementary 2nd graders participate in a Winter Olympics circuit during PE Class

Second graders got their heart rates up today inside the Owens Elementary gymnasium as they took turns participating in activities at different stations. Student participation stations included torch run, curling, hockey, biathlon, snowboarding, bobsled, freestyle skiing, and speed skating.

PE Teacher Colleen Drain gets students hyped up and ready to compete.

“The Olympics they have all these different countries that are involved and there are people that look different from you and come from different cultures, but yet, they are working together for a common goal, and we feel like we are doing that every day in our classrooms with our kids,” Drain said.

Aubry Ervin, a 2nd grader who participated in the event, tells told East Texas News how much she and her team enjoyed playing in the winter Olympics games.

“Because we get to do very much fun things, and it’s just letting us have fun here!” Ervin said.

Drain encouraged students to watch the Winter Olympics at home to see all the athletes come from all over the world to compete together while being cordial and kind.

Select students received awards at the end of the event.

