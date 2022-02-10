Overnight fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Overton convenience store

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton convenience store sustained extensive damage in an overnight fire, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire happened at the Quick Track #38 Exxon on South Commerce Street in downtown Overton. Crews from the Overton and New London fire departments responded.

The fire happened at the Quick Track #38 Exxon on South Commerce Street. (Overton Police)

Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from the building and were able to quickly bring the fire under control, according to Rusk County OEM.

One firefighter did suffer minor injuries while fighting the fire. Details on the injuries were not immediately available. No word on the cause of the blaze.

