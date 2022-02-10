East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s still chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but more sunshine is on the way this afternoon with a quick warm-up to near 70 degrees. Sunny and breezy tomorrow with highs a few degrees warmer than today. Then, a cold front arrives Saturday morning. There is only a slight chance for rain along the front as it moves through Saturday, but many places will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the 50s behind the front with blustery north winds. However, temperatures will warm quickly and be back in the 60s for early next week. Better chances for rain will come with the next cold front by midweek next week.

