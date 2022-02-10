Man hit by vehicle while crossing U.S. 59 in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van Wednesday night.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on US Highway 59 about four miles south of Carthage around 9:21 p.m. when Karl T. Oney, 78, of Carthage, attempted to cross the roadway in a dark, unlit area. The driver of the van struck Oney in the outside lane of the highway.

Oney was pronounced dead at the scene.

