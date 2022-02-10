Jasper police looking for thieves who stole tractor, trailer

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects who stole a John Deere tractor and a 24-foot trailer from King Ranch Ag & Turn on State Highway 96 late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Det. Joshua Hadnot said the suspect or suspects cut the business’ fence near the highway to gain entry to the property. The suspect or suspects stole a large John Deere tractor with an enclosed cab and a front-end loader and a 24-foot, bumper-pull trailer, according to a post on the Jasper Police Department Facebook page.

The estimated combined value of the tractor and the trailer is about $35,000, Hadnot said.

Hadnot said the theft is still under investigation.

“If you have any information regarding the stolen equipment, please contact Det. Hadnot at (409) 383-6183,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.