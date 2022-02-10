Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office getting additional investigator to help with animal cruelty cases

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is getting another investigator from the SPCA, at no cost to the county, to help with animal cruelty cases.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is getting another investigator from the SPCA, at no cost to the county, to help with animal cruelty cases.

“A couple of weeks ago, the SPCA of Texas reached out to me and said that they had some partnerships with local counties in East Texas,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. “They were wanting to know if I was interested in joining on with them in reference to animal cruelty cases.”

He agreed to take the help. Currently, they have an animal control division that consists of three deputies. In 2021, they picked up over 1,300 animals and responded to 1,757 cases.

“We had over 260 animal cruelty-specific cases, and there were probably three or four that I can remember off the top of my head that were basically hoarding cases,” Hillhouse said.

By bringing in this new officer, it adds manpower to their mission at no cost to the county, Hillhouse said. The investigator coming from the SPCA will be a certified peace officer, who is investigating, specifically, animal cruelty cases. The investigator will be paid by the SPCA of Texas.

“It’s just going to give us another body. It’s going to give us another hand and all the resources that they have available at their fingertips that I normally don’t have. It’s going to bring a lot more equipment, and I think the investigations are going to be a lot more thorough. I think the animals are going to be taken care of quicker,” Hillhouse said.

Henderson County commissioners approved the agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and SPCA a week ago. Hillhouse said he hopes to have everything up and running with the new officer at the beginning of March.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

