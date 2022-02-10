Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Another Beautiful Day on Friday. Cold Front early Sat AM cools us off for a few days. Upper 20s on Sun AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Beautiful day across East Texas. Tomorrow will be just as nice, but a little warmer and a bit breezier as well. A cold front is still scheduled to move through all of ETX very early in the morning on Saturday, shifting winds out of the north and bringing in some chilly temperatures for a few days...just a few days. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but most should stay dry. The coldest morning is still expected to be Sunday with a low in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A very nice warming trend is expected through the middle part of next week before another cold front moves in on Thursday morning. Very windy southerly winds are expected next week starting on Tuesday and continuing through Thursday...however on Thursday, winds sill shift out of the NW. Looks like winds will be in the 15-25 mph range each day, Tue-Thu with gusts nearer to 30 mph on Wednesday. Rain chances increase on Wednesday as well from 30% early to 50% during the day...staying at 50% through Thursday morning and decreasing to near 30% during the afternoon. Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday may exceed 1.00″. We need a good soaking around here...for sure. Have a great day.

