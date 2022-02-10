Education grant program allows teachers to improve learning experience for students

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Education Foundation continues to help teachers through their grant program.

For Marshall High School Health Science CTE teacher Erica Hervey, she improved her students learning experience with innovative tools the foundation helped provide.

“Finances are always a thing in the classroom and so the education foundation helps us to acquire materials and equipment and curriculum we wouldn’t have been able to afford on our own or through a school budget,” she said.

One of the foundation’s goals is to ease the struggles teachers sometimes go through.

“Education foundation is a group of community members that feels very passionately about giving back to MISD and this is a way for us to do so monetarily. So, we fundraise all year long to be able to give these grants to the teachers. Since we began, I think as of November we have given away over $397,000 dollars to the district over the last ten years,” said Christy Godwin, president of Marshall Education Foundation.

Marshall High School has a career and technical education program that allows students to graduate with both a high school diploma and certification. Grants from the foundation made it possible to provide equipment used in the CTE program.

“Hands on is the best way to learn, so they get to put their hands on stuff and take what they learn and do it. It just opens a whole new avenue. Plus, it shows them more aspects of what the job is. When they get in college no matter if they’re going for phlebotomy or nursing, lab tech any of that stuff. They’re going to have lab days where they do simulations before they can touch an actual patient. So, now we give them a leg up and they get to do that here because they have to equipment to do it,” said Hervey.

“Just knowing the money, we give to the teachers and to the students can impact them for the rest of their lives are really exciting,” Godwin added.

Marshall ISD teachers have until Feb. 13 to apply for spring 2022 grants.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.