Cyclist killed in crash near Winnsboro
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas woman was killed Tuesday evening while riding her bicycle near Winnsboro.
According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kimberly Dewitt, 29, of Dallas, was traveling south on Farm to Market Road 312, about 2 miles south of Winnsboro, with two vehicles following behind her.
The report states that the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle attempted to Dewitt when she veered the bicycle into the car’s path, at which point the Volkswagen hit Dewitt. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma also hit Dewitt following the initial crash.
Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.