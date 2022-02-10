Cyclist killed in crash near Winnsboro

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas woman was killed Tuesday evening while riding her bicycle near Winnsboro.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kimberly Dewitt, 29, of Dallas, was traveling south on Farm to Market Road 312, about 2 miles south of Winnsboro, with two vehicles following behind her.

The report states that the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle attempted to Dewitt when she veered the bicycle into the car’s path, at which point the Volkswagen hit Dewitt. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma also hit Dewitt following the initial crash.

Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

