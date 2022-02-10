Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cyclist killed in crash near Winnsboro

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas woman was killed Tuesday evening while riding her bicycle near Winnsboro.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kimberly Dewitt, 29, of Dallas, was traveling south on Farm to Market Road 312, about 2 miles south of Winnsboro, with two vehicles following behind her.

The report states that the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle attempted to Dewitt when she veered the bicycle into the car’s path, at which point the Volkswagen hit Dewitt. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma also hit Dewitt following the initial crash.

Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

WebXtra: East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag
WebXtra: East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag
WebXtra: East Texans look for answers after trash company leaves customers holding the bag
Col. Steven Ganyard, an ABC News contributor, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about...
ABC News contributor discusses tense Russia-Ukraine situation
ETN: Steven Ganyard interview