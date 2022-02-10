Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chandler man gets prison time for 2020 fatal head-on collision

Brandon Collins (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man indicted for his involvement in a 2020 fatal crash has been sentenced to prison.

Brandon Taylor Collins, 20, was arrested on three counts of intoxication manslaughter following a fatal head-on collision on FM 315 that claimed the lives of a man, a woman and an unborn baby on Oct. 25, 2020.

On Thursday he was given a sentence of 12 years in a state prison.

According to a DPS report, Leanna Hester, 23, died at the scene, which was on FM 315, about one-tenth of a mile south of Coffee City. Blake Stanford was Hester’s passenger and his mother, Stephanie Seal-Pickett, said her son died on Sunday night in a Tyler hospital. Seal-Pickett also said Stanford and Hester were in a relationship and Hester was eight months pregnant with their son.

According to the preliminary report, Brandon Collins, 20, was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup south on FM 315 and crossed into the northbound lane, and struck the family’s 2000 Dodge Neon head-on.

Previous reporting:

Chandler man indicted in connection with fatal head-on collision on FM 315

