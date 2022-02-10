Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

  • “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,
  • “highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and
  • “not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
2 people, 1 pet die in Kilgore house fire Wednesday
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Crash involving Longview fire truck
Longview fire engine involved in crash

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla recalls more vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further...
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida