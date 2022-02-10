Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Commissioners approve drug court funding

Angelina County Commissioner's meet for special meeting Tuesday to discuss the eligible options for American Rescue Plan funding.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners this week approved Gov. Greg Abbott’s grant funding for the county’s drug court programs. The funding will be in addition to money from a bill passed by Judge Paul White from a tax on alcohol, where 1 percent of the money goes into specialty courts like drug courts.

Angelina County has two different drug courts, and Judge Bob Inselmann oversees one of them.

“I actually get to see success,” said Inselmann. “And sometimes it’s one of those things where they start off slow and then it clicks for them. It clicks with them and then all of a sudden they understand how important it is to live that life of recovery.”

Drug court coordinator Georgia Kimmey says 84 percent of participants in the two year program do not re-offend after they leave, which is well above the national average of 73 percent. Angelina County’s program specifically sees about 25-35 participants a year. The success is due to close monitoring, Inselmann said.

“Our participants have to come to court every week,” said Kimmey. “If you’re on regular probation, you only come to court if you’ve messed up somehow and you’ve got to see the judge because you’re in trouble. But we do that just to touch base with them and Judge White will ask them what did you learn this week, what did you learn in counseling, where are you working, how is your marriage going.”

Kimmey says a county in Texas with over 200,000 residents has to have a drug court. Judge White first identified the need for a drug court in Angelina County nearly 20 years ago. Before, the success rate for completing probation was less than 50%. Now, the program is set to continue its success.

“It’s nice to see some of the graduates actually come back, and they mentor some of the people who are brand new to the program,” said Kimmey. “That’s really rewarding to see that.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

