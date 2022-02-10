2 of 6 Boeing Max test fraud counts against pilot dropped

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A judge has tossed two of six fraud counts against a former Boeing pilot involved in evaluating the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A judge has tossed two of six fraud counts against a former Boeing pilot involved in evaluating the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner.

A federal judge jn Fort Worth on Tuesday dismissed, on technical grounds, counts that accused Mark A. Forkner of making and using “a materially false writing ... concerning an aircraft part,” in violation of federal law.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor denied, however, Forker’s attorneys’ request for dismissal of four other wire fraud counts for not stating a case.

Forkner is scheduled to go on trial on March 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

