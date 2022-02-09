Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunshine and 60s for your Wednesday afternoon forecast!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be another beautiful and sunny day as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 60s for highs with a calm, variable wind. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will be cold, but above freezing in the upper 30s for the start to tomorrow morning. Southwest winds and even more sunshine will allow tomorrow’s highs to climb up to 70 degrees for most of the area, quite a far cry from the ice and freezing temps from last week! Expect more sunshine and 70s for Friday, then some big, albeit brief, changes arrive on Saturday. Starting early Saturday morning, a strong cold front will quickly push through East Texas. Some showers will try to develop along and ahead this cold front, but overall coverage of rain will be quite low unfortunately. Temperatures will see a significant drop behind the cold front, dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Thankfully, this cold snap will be quite short, as highs will be back in the middle 60s by Monday(Valentine’s Day), and then upper 60s by Tuesday!

