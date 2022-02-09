Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair

Deep East Texans looking for work are invited to attend a job fair in Nacogdoches on Thursday.
Deep East Texans looking for work are invited to attend a job fair in Nacogdoches on Thursday.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a job seekers market and a good place to start the hunt is Thursday’s job fair in Nacogdoches, sponsored by the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.

Workforce Solutions Executive Director Mark Durand provides the details.

The job fair and community service outreach is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center Gymnasium in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans
Huntington ISD said school counselors help to support their students
Huntington ISD school counselors try to create relationships based on trust
Source: KLTV Staff
Gilmer’s Fox Stephens Field hosts AFROTC air show
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
WEBXTRA: Gilmer air show