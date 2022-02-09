Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a job seekers market and a good place to start the hunt is Thursday’s job fair in Nacogdoches, sponsored by the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.

Workforce Solutions Executive Director Mark Durand provides the details.

The job fair and community service outreach is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center Gymnasium in Nacogdoches.

