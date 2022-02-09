WEBXTRA: Jacksonville Public Library showcases African American writers

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of Black History Month, the Jacksonville Library has a large display of books and other resources by African American authors.

“The display was put together by our children’s services coordinator Jeremy Turner,” said Trina Stedham, the library’s director. “It focuses on the variety of African American authors that we have in the library. I think most of these authors and stories promote very positive aspects of African American culture.”

The Public Library is located next to the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville on Commerce Street.

The library’s hours vary. For more information, visit the Jacksonville Public Library’s website.

