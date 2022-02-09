Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves revamped sex offender residency zones

The City of Tyler has approved new zones that will restrict where certain registered sex offenders can live.(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved the adjustment of “Child Safety Zones” that will restrict where registered sex offenders are legally allowed to live within city limits.

The ordinance approval came during Wednesday’s city council meeting and will pertain to sex offenders whose victims are under the age of 17. Child Safety Zones are designated as premises where children commonly gather and are used as private or public schools (K-12), licensed daycare centers, or any public park or playground.

This city ordinance will prohibit those certain sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of identified Child Safety Zones within Tyler. The ordinance will only impact sex offenders moving to Tyler or current ones who move after this date.

A link to the map showing the Child Safety Zones is searchable and shows the zones in red. The map will be posted to the City of Tyler website as well as the Tyler Police Department’s website. Answers to questions about this ordinance will soon be available on the City’s and TPD’s websites under Frequently Asked Questions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

