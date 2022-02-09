Tyler City Council approves re-timing traffic lights to help with driver delays

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve a $114,085 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan Year 2 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvements. The tasks will include project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report.

The contract provides for the re-timing of 19 signalized intersections. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.

Eighteen intersections were re-timed as part of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan – Year 1 projects. The after study indicates the re-timing of those 18 intersections will result in delay savings of approximately 231,000 vehicle hours per year (or 26 years of vehicle delay annually) which translated to more than $7 million annually in driver delay savings.

“This emphasizes the benefits of re-timing traffic signals on a regular basis,” said traffic engineer Cameron Williams. “Coordinated signal timing is often the most cost-effective method to maximize operation efficiency on a corridor. It maximizes the existing capacity of a corridor and moves vehicles through, increasing travel-time reliability and throughput while decreasing stops, delay, emissions and other costs associated with traffic delays.”

In April 2019, the City Council authorized an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to provide a year-long study of the City’s traffic signal system. One of the recommendations of the study as presented to the City Council in August 2020 was to annually re-time traffic signals. The plan called for ret-timing approximately 15 intersections per year for the first six years of the implementation plan and 30 intersections per year for the next four years of the implementation plan.

This project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

A list of the intersections is provided below.

Broadway Avenue and Old Troup Highway

Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

Broadway Avenue and Front Street

Front Street and Fannin Street

Front Street and Bonner Avenue

Front Street and Vine Avenue

Front Street and Palace Avenue

Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard

Houston Street and Fannin Avenue

Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

Fourth Street and South College Avenue

Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

Fifth Street and South College Avenue

Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

