Tyler City Council approves $292K rehab project for W. Second St. water storage tank

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to authorize a $292,000 contract with KSA Engineers, Inc. for the design, construction management, and construction inspection of the West Second Street Elevated Storage Tank rehabilitation project.

The one-million-gallon water storage tank located on the south side of West Second Street and Butler Avenue was inspected in the fall of 2019 and identified as needing rehabilitation. The rehabilitation of this tank is on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) compliance schedule for repairs and rehabilitation in FY 22-23.

Rehabilitation of the West Second Street elevated storage tank includes sandblasting, interior and exterior coating, replacement of the interior ladder, roof manway, aircraft warning lights, replacing the altitude, check and isolation valves and installing a tank mixer and associated electrical and controls.

“Rehabilitating the elevated water storage tank extends the life of the tank,” said Water Utilities Director Kate Dietz. “We want the longest life we can get from a water storage tank while maintaining water quality and safety standards.”

The project is funded through the Tyler Water Utilities Fund.

