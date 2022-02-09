Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Truck loaded with hay bales catches fire in Van Zandt County

Source: Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue Facebook page
Source: Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue Facebook page(Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas fire departments battled a fire that burned round hay bales and the truck they were being loaded onto at a ranch property on Van Zandt County Road 4707 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue page, three trucks from BWFR and one from the Edom Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a ranch property on CR 4707.

An 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer that was being loaded with round hay bales caught on fire. A 100-acre property was at risk, the Facebook post stated.

Gary Ross, the chief of Ben Wheel Fire Rescue, said they don’t know what caused the fire, which originated from the truck. The firefighters, who were assisted by two people driving tractors, kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the property.

Ross said the truck, two flatbed trailers, and the hay bales that were loaded onto them burned. He added that the fire also burned about 10 acres of pasture.

No one was hurt in the fire, Ross said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Source: Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue Facebook page
Van Zandt County hay truck fire
WEBXTRA: 1 dead in Kilgore house fire
WEBXTRA: 1 dead in Kilgore house fire
Brendan Austin
Longview man accused in shooting death back in jail
Pittsburg constable named to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council