Truck loaded with hay bales catches fire in Van Zandt County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas fire departments battled a fire that burned round hay bales and the truck they were being loaded onto at a ranch property on Van Zandt County Road 4707 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue page, three trucks from BWFR and one from the Edom Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a ranch property on CR 4707.

An 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer that was being loaded with round hay bales caught on fire. A 100-acre property was at risk, the Facebook post stated.

Gary Ross, the chief of Ben Wheel Fire Rescue, said they don’t know what caused the fire, which originated from the truck. The firefighters, who were assisted by two people driving tractors, kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the property.

Ross said the truck, two flatbed trailers, and the hay bales that were loaded onto them burned. He added that the fire also burned about 10 acres of pasture.

No one was hurt in the fire, Ross said.

