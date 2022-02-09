Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility that will produce chips for cars, automobiles, electronics, and more.

Sherman expects the New Year to mark the start of construction on TI’s first two phases of the largest electronic production facility in Texas.

“We have a lot of work to do as a city in preparation for this large manufacturing facility,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

The city said TI originally said it planned to build all four stages of the factory by 2040, but now it said that the timeline is moving up to between 2026 and 2030.

That’s 10 to 15 years sooner than expected, and that means Sherman has new deadlines of its own to meet.

“When the plant opens, even before production begins, they’re going to need water, they’re going to need sewer services, they’re going to need these other services that the city provides, so we’ve got to be ready,” said Plyler.

Sherman City Spokesperson Nate Strauch said the biggest focus for preparations is water.

“We have enough water right now, today, to serve the first phase of construction for TI, but what we don’t have is enough to actually cover all four phases,” said Strauch.

He said Sherman is considering expanding the water treatment plant and adding a new pipeline from Lake Texoma.

TI also released it expects to generate 5 to 6 billion dollars in revenue annually for the company once fully operational.

“They’ll pay all the costs that it costs to operate each plant, so a portion of the 5 to 6 billion in revenue will come back to Sherman, but not all of it,” said Kent Sharp, the Sherman Economic Development Corporation president.

Sharp said the money Sherman expects to see from revenue will come through taxes.

“That’s how the economic impact really starts to impact Sherman because there are sales taxes, the city gets revenue on water and sewer sales, natural gas, so there’s a lot of utility costs,” said Sharp.

Sherman said it hopes to see ground break in late spring or early summer

