Suspect in Navarro County murder arrested in Houston area

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Preston Edwards, 20, was arrested in Hempstead, Texas in connection to the murder of 82-year-old Phil Clark in Angus, Texas, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 7, deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bonner Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived at a residence and found Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported the man to the Navarro Regional Hospital, where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Edwards as the suspect and worked with law enforcement officers in the Houston and Waller County areas to locate and arrest Edwards.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Navarro County.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.