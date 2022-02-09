Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in Navarro County murder arrested in Houston area

File Graphic
File Graphic(VNL)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Preston Edwards, 20, was arrested in Hempstead, Texas in connection to the murder of 82-year-old Phil Clark in Angus, Texas, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 7, deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bonner Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived at a residence and found Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported the man to the Navarro Regional Hospital, where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Edwards as the suspect and worked with law enforcement officers in the Houston and Waller County areas to locate and arrest Edwards.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Navarro County.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Tyler Police Department believe the suspects in Monday night's dual dollar store robberies were...
Armed suspects, vehicle sought in Tyler dollar store robberies
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Ronald Pilcher was found dead Saturday morning and now the community in Longview has raised...
Longview community remembers man who bridged gap in their community
“He was an angel,” Williams said. “Because of him I met my husband and so now I know that he’s...
Longview community remember man who bridged a gap in the community
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Gregg County Property Fraud
Gregg County Fraud