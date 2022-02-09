Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County sheriff: Manhunt suspects attempted to rob elderly man after failed burglary

Dakota Ryan Low, Aaron John Woods
Dakota Ryan Low, Aaron John Woods(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men arrested following a multi-state manhunt are suspected of robbing an elderly man after they failed to rob a residence hours prior.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, on Sunday, Jan. 30, Dakota Ryan Low and Aaron John Woods failed in their attempt to rob a residence on State Highway 79 in Rusk County after they were scared off by the homeowner. Hours later, Valdez said, they robbed an elderly man near State Highway 43, though what they took has not yet been made public. Low was arrested on Tuesday by the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force in the Maydelle Community in Cherokee County. Woods was apprehended by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office off Interstate 10 in Louisiana on Wednesday. Both are charged with aggravated assault and attempted burglary of a residence.

Low and Woods were allegedly aided in their burglary attempt by Tate Watson, of Rusk.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

