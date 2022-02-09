Pittsburg constable named to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

AUSTIN, TX - Gov. Greg Abbott named Camp County Constable Michael “Shawn” Kennington to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Kennington also is a dual licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer and Managing Consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home. He previously served as Mayor of the City of Pittsburg. He is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, and the Funeral Service Education Program Board Advisory Committee at Northeast Texas Community College. Additionally, he volunteers with the Camp County Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum Board. He is a graduate of Pittsburg High School, the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, and the Northeast Texas Police Academy.

Abbott also appointed Emmitt Jackson, Jr. and Hillary England to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024, respectively. Additionally, Governor Abbott has reappointed Melissa Carter, Matthew “Matt” Ferrara, Ph.D., Lindsay Kinzie, Michael “Shawn” Kennington, and Jeffery “JD” Robertson for terms ending January 31 2024.

