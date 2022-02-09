Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pittsburg constable named to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

(Office of the Texas Governor)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX - Gov. Greg Abbott named Camp County Constable Michael “Shawn” Kennington to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Kennington also is a dual licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer and Managing Consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home. He previously served as Mayor of the City of Pittsburg. He is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, and the Funeral Service Education Program Board Advisory Committee at Northeast Texas Community College. Additionally, he volunteers with the Camp County Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum Board. He is a graduate of Pittsburg High School, the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, and the Northeast Texas Police Academy.

Abbott also appointed Emmitt Jackson, Jr. and Hillary England to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024, respectively. Additionally, Governor Abbott has reappointed Melissa Carter, Matthew “Matt” Ferrara, Ph.D., Lindsay Kinzie, Michael “Shawn” Kennington, and Jeffery “JD” Robertson for terms ending January 31 2024.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Brendan Austin
Longview man accused in shooting death back in jail
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV...
1 dead in Kilgore house fire
The City of Tyler has approved new zones that will restrict where certain registered sex...
Tyler City Council approves revamped sex offender residency zones
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
Tyler City Council approves $292K rehab project for W. Second St. water storage tank