Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tomorrow more than 30 employers will be ready to hire on-the-spot at a job fair in Nacogdoches.

Job hunters may have the advantage over desperate employers.

Employees can be selective, so companies need to establish a competitive edge and show a willingness to invest in their new-hires.

It’s unlikely the ‘Now Hiring’ signs will come down anytime soon. Or go online where the number of job postings in Deep East Texas has increased 53% in the last year. That’s 16,000 job openings according to Workforce Solutions executive director Mark Durand.

“In the last six months there’s been a 64 percent increase in the number of job postings. So, definitely a job seeker market right now,” Durand said. “A lot of them have done that with sign on bonuses, retention bonuses, offering virtual work, flexible hours, things like that.”

Deep East Texas employers are playing catch-up. There are fewer incentives locally than what’s found in larger cities. Also, salaries are much lower. Some employers are asking Workforce Solutions for a salary analysis.

“We can look at what the entry level experience wage, what the median wage is for that industry and that way we can provide that information to that employer so that they need to adjust their wages,” explained Durand.

Then there are employers who hire the less skilled worker for placement in an apprentice program. A job seekers market is slowly, but surely changing hiring habits by local employers.

“Is this going to be short-term? I don’t think so,” notes Durand.

The job fair sponsored by Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center on North Street.

Job applicants are advised to bring a resume, dress for success and expect to be interviewed, and possibly hired on the spot.

