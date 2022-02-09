Mount Vernon lifts boil-water notice

From the City of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (News Release) - On February 7, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Mount Vernon public water system, PWS# 0800001, to issue a boil water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 9, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Hall at 903-537-2252 or City Administrator Tina Rose at 903-717-4489.

