Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mount Vernon lifts boil-water notice

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (News Release) - On February 7, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Mount Vernon public water system, PWS# 0800001, to issue a boil water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 9, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Hall at 903-537-2252 or City Administrator Tina Rose at 903-717-4489.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Deep East Texans looking for work are invited to attend a job fair in Nacogdoches on Thursday.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair
WEBXTRA: Longview fire engine involved in crash
WEBXTRA: Longview fire engine involved in crash
Dakota Ryan Low, Aaron John Woods
Rusk County sheriff: Manhunt suspects attempted to rob elderly man after failed burglary
Lufkin offers warrant amnesty program