Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake to return, along with official color code

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a...
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is heading back to McDonald's in a couple of weeks.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s almost that time of year again. The Shamrock Shake is almost here.

McDonald’s will start selling its minty Saint Patrick’s Day-themed milkshake on Feb. 21.

The sweet treat has been a fan favorite since it debuted more than 50 years ago in 1970.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry it first introduced in 2020.

If just getting a Shamrock Shake isn’t enough for you, the fast-food giant also released the official color code for the unmistakable green hue of its shake.

It’s #cbf2ac.

Now you can get your fingernails pained Shamrock green or get your local hardware store to mix up a gallon of Shamrock paint for you.

As for how they get the milkshake that color, you probably don’t want to know.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Following Newtown High School's win over Masuk in a dual meet on Feb. 2, Newtown's Marc Maurath...
High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how
Source: Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue Facebook page
Van Zandt County hay truck fire
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave