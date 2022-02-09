Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mayor in Ohio suggests allowing ice fishing could lead to prostitution

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A mayor in Ohio suggested during a city council discussion on ice fishing safety that the winter activity could lead to prostitution.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made the remarks during a Tuesday evening city council meeting, WOIO reports.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Park due to liability purposes.

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution,” Shubert said.

Ice fishing at the park has been prohibited for several years, a council member said.

Other members of the council said that if ice fishing were to resume at Hudson Springs Park, safety information should be distributed first to residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

