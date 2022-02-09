Lufkin offers warrant amnesty program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from Feb. 1 through April 30, 2022, for anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court.

The city is encouraging people to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.

The court will also offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

This year the municipal court is offering warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person, by telephone, or online due to COVID-19. Contact the municipal court at (936)633-0315 or courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com for more information.

