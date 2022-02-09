Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin offers warrant amnesty program

(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from Feb. 1 through April 30, 2022, for anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court.

The city is encouraging people to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.

The court will also offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

This year the municipal court is offering warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person, by telephone, or online due to COVID-19. Contact the municipal court at (936)633-0315 or courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Deep East Texans looking for work are invited to attend a job fair in Nacogdoches on Thursday.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches job-seekers invited to attend job fair
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Mount Vernon lifts boil-water notice
WEBXTRA: Longview fire engine involved in crash
WEBXTRA: Longview fire engine involved in crash
Dakota Ryan Low, Aaron John Woods
Rusk County sheriff: Manhunt suspects attempted to rob elderly man after failed burglary