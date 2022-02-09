Longview man accused in shooting death back in jail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview murder suspect who had been out of jail on bond is back behind bars following several bond violations.

Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Monday. He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Austin was arrested on June 19, 2020, following a domestic dispute in Longview. According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Pine Tree Road and Tenneryville Road.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they were told a man had been shot and the suspect was still near the scene. Police located the victim and he was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Austin was arrested. He bonded out on the charges on June 4, 2021.

The victim later died.

According to court records, Austin was found to have violated numerous conditions of his bond in a court hearing on Monday.

