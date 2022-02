LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Fire Department fire engine was involved in a crash Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hawkins Pkwy and Bill Owens Pkwy. A white Chevrolet passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash.

No one was hurt, but the traffic is slowed at the intersection as crews work to investigate and clear the scene.

