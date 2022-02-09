Longview community remembers man who bridged gap in their community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After losing one of their own, the Longview community has come together to cover the cost of his funeral. Sixty-eight year-old Ronald Pilcher was found dead on Saturday.

Those at One Love Longview say he chose to live on the streets and was happiest in the woods.

“Everybody that worked up here always gave him his sausage biscuit and small coffee. We always saved the newspaper for him cause that’s all he wanted to do was read the newspaper. He’d sit about an hour and then he’d go and take off that way. He walked everywhere,” said Nazaria Williams. She works at the Whataburger on Gilmer Road in Longview. She’s been giving Mr. Pilcher his breakfast for 22 years.

“He was an angel,” Williams said. “Because of him I met my husband and so now I know that he’s in heaven, he’s watching over us, so he’s our angel now.”

Amanda Veasy is the Executive Director at One Love Longview, a nonprofit who serves the homeless, uninsured and underserved in the community. She first met Mr. Pilcher back in 2011 but in 2014 is when they really formed a connection.

“Where I worked the applications only stayed on file for 90 days and so he would come in just about every 90 days and say, I’m here to fill out another job application. He kept up with it,” Veasy said.

As time went on they talked more and more and Veasy would go out and look for him to make sure he had all he needed.

“Mr. Pilcher was always very kind and approachable. He had this mysterious demeanor and kindness in his eyes. Who wasn’t drawn to Mr. Pilcher,” Veasy said.

Within two and a half hours of a fundraiser for funeral costs being uploaded, Veasy said they exceeded their $7,500 goal.

“It was up over 10,000 before she cut it off,” Veasy said.

Not only that, Rader Funeral Home is donating their services and materials for them to do the proper burial at cost. She said she hopes the community can slow down and take notice of those around them.

“So many of our transient individuals in this community do the same things every day. They walk the same roads, they stay in the same areas, the do the same things and we don’t take notice of them,” Veasy said. “I think Mr. Pilcher was so approachable and so kind that it easily went the other direction where people could approach him. But you know, there’s some other individuals in the community who steal very much, need our support and our love and maybe what we can take as a gift in Mr. Pilcher’s death is to appreciate the life of the other folks who are in his same shoes.”

A memorial and candlelight service for Mr. Pilcher is going to be held on Thursday night.

The public is invited to McWhorter Baseball Park in Longview from 5 to 7 p.m. to honor the man that bridged so many lives together.

