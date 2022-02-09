Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Grassroots America We The People (GAWTP) hosted gubernatorial candidate Allen West in Tyler.

GAWTP endorses Colonel Allen West.

“It’s great to be on the leadership team of replacing the governor of Texas with Allen West,” Executive Director JoAnn Fleming said.

On Jan. 21, three candidates challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, including West, faced off at a candidate forum hosted by Grassroots America.

“I love being down here,” Allen West said. “Tyler is pretty much the center of East Texas, and so when you come here, you just bring in all the folks across East Texas. It’s a strong constitutional, conservative region here in the state of Texas, and those principles and values, that’s what we want to make sure spreads all across Texas.”

At the GAWTP dinner event, West shared his mission, “Defending the Texas Republic.” West discussed topics including border control safety, responding to the winter storm, and education.

“When you see Texas is on the front line with what’s happening at our border, what is going on with our human and sex trafficking surge, that we have the drug trafficking issue, the public health crisis, and we want to make sure that we protect individual liberty and freedom here by the way of medical freedom and educational freedom,” West said.

West said he plans to travel Texas for the next five days, leading up to early voting.

Early voting starts Monday, Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25. Election day is March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck

Latest News

Ronald Pilcher was found dead Saturday morning and now the community in Longview has raised...
Longview community remembers man who bridged gap in their community
“He was an angel,” Williams said. “Because of him I met my husband and so now I know that he’s...
Longview community remember man who bridged a gap in the community
Alto student dies during home basketball game
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke In Tyler