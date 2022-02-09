Gilmer’s Fox Stephens Field hosts AFROTC air show

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) -

An air show over East Texas skies today was part of promoting the importance of airports.

‘Fox-Stephens field’ and the ‘Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum’ in Gilmer hosted an event for young high school ROTC students, illustrating how our local airports benefit our daily lives.

Modern aircraft were on display at Fox-Stephens, to give the cadets a first hand look at their possible future.

“The theme will be the real importance of general aviation to all communities and especially communities like Gilmer,” said museum director Steve Dean.

An air show highlighted the event, used to educate and inspire young air force reserve officer training candidates for future fields of endeavor or military service.

“It’s cool. It gives cadets a chance to see something if they want to go into the military, or get your pilots license and become one of them and help our community,” said AFROTC cadet major Emily Allison.

Commercial pilots on hand to educate the youth on how important and impact full airports can be to big and small communities, and the economic boost they can provide.

“We brought displays in from various businesses that base here in Gilmer, and they use aircraft so they can conduct business in other towns that they work. One of the largest businesses that came to Gilmer because of our airport, was Wal-mart,” Dean says.

AFROTC cadets topped off their airport visit by receiving certification as the Texas ‘adopt-an-airport, ‘don’t mess with Texas’, designee team for Fox Stephens field.

“A mile of road will take you one mile. but a mile of runway will take you anywhere,” says Dean.

U-T health also displayed one of their ‘Air One Med-Evac helicopters’, and LeTourneau university flew in the ‘Citabria’ initial training aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.