Candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner from Lubbock killed in crash

Marvin "Sarge" Summers, 69, was killed in a crash in Midland on Feb. 8, 2022.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who was a candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner died in a crash in Midland on Tuesday.

Midland Police say 69-year-old Marvin “Sarge” Summers rear-ended a semi-truck on Hwy. 349 around 1:30 p.m.

The semi was turning onto a private drive when the crash happened.

Investigators say the semi was in the outside lane trying to make a right-hand turn. Police say Summers did not slow down and crashed into the back of the semi.

Sarge Summers was attending an event at the George Bush Convention Center and also attending an industry organizational meeting at Midland College.

He was a leader in the U.S. Army for 21 years and a leader in the oil and gas industry for 30 years.

He was actively campaigning and in a social media post from December he wrote, “I’m a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, an Army Veteran and Army Retiree having served 21 years in 4 combat units and three complete tours in The Cold War in Germany, 30 years in Oil & Gas, A Patriot, A Conservative to my core that supports the 1st and 2nd Amendments amongst others, Legal Immigration, I’m pro-life, and I believe in bringing greatness back to this country.”

#Vote4Sarge

Posted by Sarge Summers on Sunday, January 9, 2022

