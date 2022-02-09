Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Better East Texas: Ready Set Vote

By Pat Stacey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judging by social media activity, and traditional polling and just regular conversation among friends and family, people have been fired up since the last election cycle. And now we have the invasion of street signs and candidate advertising everywhere so, you can’t escape the awareness of the upcoming election. Hopefully you are registered to vote and now, you are ready to put your vote where your mouth is.

Sadly, if history repeats itself, barely 50 percent of eligible voters will actually vote. Sometimes it is less than 50 percent. I personally think that you should be banned from commenting on any forum about politics if you don’t vote, but that is a pipe dream, so it gets down rallying everyone that can vote, that is registered to vote to now, go and vote. But don’t wait until you pull up to the polling location to consider who you will vote for.

Sample ballots are available right now on your county’s website and you will be surprised how long the list of candidates are for some of the top races. For instance, there are either 5 or 8 candidates for Governor depending on which party primary you vote in. And remember those local candidates that truly have a daily impact on your life. Learn who they are and what they stand for. The bottom line is that there is still work to do – research to do – to make the voting cycle complete. Make your vote reflect your informed will and then and only then will your work be done.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Alto student dies during home basketball game
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
A man has died in a train wreck Tuesday morning.
Overton train incident ruled a suicide

Latest News

Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit
East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans
Huntington ISD said school counselors help to support their students
Huntington ISD school counselors try to create relationships based on trust
Source: KLTV Staff
Gilmer’s Fox Stephens Field hosts AFROTC air show
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
WEBXTRA: Gilmer air show