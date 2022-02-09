Asbestos abatement underway at former Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The former Roy H. Laird hospital building in Kilgore now sits empty.

Right now, asbestos abatement is being done in phases as crews start with clearing out one part of the building of asbestos before moving onto another part.

“The 1993 women’s center we call it. It was built in the 90′s, that is the first place we started with the asbestos abatement. That will come out and we will do it in phases. That lintel up above the door that says memorial hospital, we are going to reuse that and if it’s not salvageable the plan right now is to build a replica and we will use it as a bench,” said Bill Woodall, Community Relations Manager with the City of Kilgore.

Woodall added they hope to begin demolition by the end of March or the beginning of April. They also hope the new building will be complete by early 2024.

