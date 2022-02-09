Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alto vs. Cushing basketball game cancelled

Alto High School
Alto High School(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A basketball game between Cushing and Alto high schools has been cancelled.

Cushing head coach Marlon Garrett said the cancellation was made in light of the death of an Alto student-athlete Tuesday night.

The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

Previous reporting:

Alto student dies during home basketball game

