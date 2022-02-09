Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Alto student dies during home basketball game

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto ISD has confirmed on Tuesday night the death of a student.

Superintendent Kelly West made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page. The student was playing in a home basketball game when he collapsed. He did not survive.

West said that counselors and pastors will be available beginning at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for those on campus who need to speak with them, and asked that everyone keep the community in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital
Top five selected in 2022 ‘Women with Heart’ scholarship contest
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck

Latest News

Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler before early voting starts Monday
Gubernatorial candidate Allen West visits Tyler ahead of Monday early voting
Ronald Pilcher was found dead Saturday morning and now the community in Longview has raised...
Longview community remembers man who bridged gap in their community
“He was an angel,” Williams said. “Because of him I met my husband and so now I know that he’s...
Longview community remember man who bridged a gap in the community
Gregg County Property Fraud
Gregg County Fraud