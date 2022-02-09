35 arrested in Texas during crackdown on prostitution, online solicitation of minors
(KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division arrested 35 suspects during multiple operations targeting prostitution and the online solicitation of minors.
The goal of the operations was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors in the West Texas region.
Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including the Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Fort Bliss Army CID, Odessa Police Department, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.
Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.
The following individuals were arrested:
Dakota Beal, 25, of Andrews, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone
Leroy Montes, 24, of Midland, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jesus Alfredo Zarrazula Macias, 25, of Odessa, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor
Julio Barajas, 24, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 39, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Eddy Payen, 33, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Jay Mack Britten, 49, of Andrews TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Jorge Luis Fuster, 36, of Hollywood, FL - Solicitation of Prostitution
Hector Soto, 25, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Richard Cordova, 50, of Trinidad, CO - Solicitation of Prostitution
Noah Christopher Robinson, 25, of Albuquerque, NM - Solicitation of Prostitution
Jorge Juarez-Rangel, 40, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Keontay Acbuefonzo Herman Bluford, 26, of Boron, CA - Solicitation of Prostitution
Carlos Flores, 30, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Waymond Brown IV, 26, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Jesse Lee Flores, 35, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Jaime Monrreal, Jr., 35, of Schertz, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Ramsey Sterling Bass, 21, of Palestine, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Thomas Matthew Fricke, 48, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Paul Davis Clark, 46, of Hattiesburg, MS - Solicitation of Prostitution
Steven Mata, 30, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Luis Ramiro Gonzalez, 25, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Juan Silva III, 25, of McAllen, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Steven Anthony Pacheco, 42, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Joshua Daniel Rochelle, 40 of Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Guy Rock Hutson Jr., 41, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Miguel Hinojoza, 27, of Andrews, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Eli Martin Castro, 44, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Erick Torres, 33, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Isaac Anthony West, 21, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Christopher Reza, 36, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Nathanial Charles, 49, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Alexandro Beato Torres, 45, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
Gilbert Kieth Martinez, 37, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1g less than 4g
Benjamin Bernard Atkins JR, 28, of Pensacola, FL- Solicitation of Prostitution
If anyone is a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
