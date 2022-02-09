Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead in Kilgore house fire

One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning.
One person died in a house fire on Crestview Lane in Kilgore Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a house fire that occurred in the 2000 block of Crestview Lane in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore Fire Department, two people were in the home when the fire started Wednesday morning. One person managed to get out, and the other did not.

The Gregg County fire marshal is assisting with the investigation at the scene.

East Texas News has a reporter on the way to the fire scene. We’ll update this story as new information becomes available.

