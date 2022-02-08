Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

World War II veteran honored with his own day

Herman S. Chalker was honored with his own official day at the Angelina County Commissioner's...
Herman S. Chalker was honored with his own official day at the Angelina County Commissioner's Court.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - February 17, 2022 is now Herman S. Chalker Day.

Angelina County Commissioners and Judge Don Lymbery approved a proclamation honoring Chalker, a World War II veteran, at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

Chalker was born on February 17, 1922 and will turn 100 on this special day. He served in the Navy in Japan, and after the war he bought the Bove Sewing Center and owned it until he retired in 1980. Chalker still attends the Denman Avenue Baptist Church and enjoys going to the Senior Citizens Center.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Family Dollar at Front and Beckham has reportedly been robbed.
Tyler police at scene of second dollar store robbery
Brinson posted this photo on her Facebook page Monday.
After months of searching, Longview mother finds missing daughter in New York City
Manuel Mendez Prieto II, age 17
Tyler teen indicted for murder of man found shot in crashed truck
Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

Latest News

What we know about the 146,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
In two weeks, the Nacogdoches City Council will take an important step for the future of...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches City Council to consider affordable housing resolutions
Scott Rice shows off the equipment he uses to broadcast AM KFRO.
Longview AM radio station KFRO back on air
Longview AM radio station KFRO back on air
Longview AM radio station KFRO back on air